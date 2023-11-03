Author M. E. McKinley’s New Book, “Astrology Animals,” Looks at the Various Attributes of Each Astrological Sign to Help Readers Learn More About Themselves and Others
Recent release “Astrology Animals,” from Page Publishing author M. E. McKinley, is a collection of short stories that explore the various positive and negative attributes of each astrological sign, as well as what animals they are associated with in order to help readers understand more about what makes them tick, while improving upon their relationships with their family and friends.
Princeton, FL, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M. E. McKinley, who currently resides in Homestead, Florida, and is the father of two daughters, has completed his new book, “Astrology Animals”: an enlightening look at the different astrological signs designed to help readers better understand themselves and others based on their star chart and alignment with the elements.
“Join the Astrology Animals and the white rabbit as you move through the different zodiac signs,” writes McKinley. “In this book you will learn why the astrological signs of you and your friends are like certain animals. You will also learn more about yourself and other people’s personalities through the different signs. We all have a little bit of each sign in us, and there is something to learn about yourself through each Astrology Animal story.
“Within the stories you will find hints of astrological mythology, tarot, symbolism, and other easter eggs sprinkled throughout. Follow the Astrology Animals through the zodiac, and let’s see how the stars and planets affect you and your life.”
Published by Page Publishing, M. E. McKinley’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own interest in astrology and the metaphysical ever since he was young, which has remained a large part of who he is. Through his writings, McKinley hopes to connect with readers and help to open their eyes to the world around them, using astrology and other tools to help them improve their relationships with themselves and others while ultimately bettering their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Astrology Animals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Join the Astrology Animals and the white rabbit as you move through the different zodiac signs,” writes McKinley. “In this book you will learn why the astrological signs of you and your friends are like certain animals. You will also learn more about yourself and other people’s personalities through the different signs. We all have a little bit of each sign in us, and there is something to learn about yourself through each Astrology Animal story.
“Within the stories you will find hints of astrological mythology, tarot, symbolism, and other easter eggs sprinkled throughout. Follow the Astrology Animals through the zodiac, and let’s see how the stars and planets affect you and your life.”
Published by Page Publishing, M. E. McKinley’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own interest in astrology and the metaphysical ever since he was young, which has remained a large part of who he is. Through his writings, McKinley hopes to connect with readers and help to open their eyes to the world around them, using astrology and other tools to help them improve their relationships with themselves and others while ultimately bettering their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Astrology Animals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories