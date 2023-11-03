Author M. E. McKinley’s New Book, “Astrology Animals,” Looks at the Various Attributes of Each Astrological Sign to Help Readers Learn More About Themselves and Others

Recent release “Astrology Animals,” from Page Publishing author M. E. McKinley, is a collection of short stories that explore the various positive and negative attributes of each astrological sign, as well as what animals they are associated with in order to help readers understand more about what makes them tick, while improving upon their relationships with their family and friends.