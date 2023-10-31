Future Horizons Releases "The Out of Sync Family"

Carol Stock Kranowitz is the author of the Out of Sync series, which has successfully helped parents and teachers understand and support kids who may be over-sensitive, under-sensitive, confused, poorly coordinated, and/or challenged in other mystifying ways. The Out of Sync Family: A Story about Sensory Differences is the latest book in the series. Durell Godfrey is the illustrator.