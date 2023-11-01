Author Wins Award
Local author Jolene D. Campbell wins third place for the book, "Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami" from BookFest.
Colorado Springs, CO, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jolene D. Campbell Wins Third Place for the book, "Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami" at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
Jolene D. Campbell is a winner of a Third Place award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for the book titled "Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami." The book is honored in the Fantasy-Magic category.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”
Jolene D. Campbell says, “Winning this award is an incredible honor. To be recognized for all my hard work and dedication that I put into Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami has been a humbling experience. Just when I thought life had passed me by, I achieved my lifelong dream of becoming an author and now I have won an award. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and recognition by BookFest. I hope my achievement encourages others to pursue their dreams.”
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Jolene D. Campbell as the winner of a Third Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Jolene D. Campbell should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.
About The Author
Jolene D. Campbell writes Japanese mythological stories told against historical places in Japan. Her stories bring to life the mystical world of Shintoism in a new and fresh perspective. She uses her knowledge of Japan from her years of studying the language and experiences in the country as the inspiration for her books. She studied British Literature and Japanese at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She is a Colorado native and lives there still with her husband and two children. When she isn't writing, she is practicing Tai Chi, homeschooling her children, tutoring Japanese, and taking them to karate classes.
About The BookFest®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Media Contact:
Dinah Campbell
Jolene D. Campbell-Author, LLC.
jolenedcampbell@gmail.com
