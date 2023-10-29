Inspired by a True Story, "Miracle in East Texas" Comes to Canada Theaters Nationwide Starting Nov 3

"Miracle in East Texas," the award-winning family comedy, starring Kevin Sorbo, John Ratzenberger, Louis Gossett Jr., Tyler Mane, and Sam Sorbo and will play in select theaters across Canada starting November 3, a Wild Fire Films production, presented by Purdie Distribution and Sorbo Studios.