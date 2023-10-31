Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Murder of Sally Raines" by Gavin Maynard-Wyatt
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Murder of Sally Raines a thriller by Gavin Maynard-Wyatt.
Oxford, United Kingdom, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "The Murder of Sally Raines"
Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Davidson receives a text early on a Sunday morning. A man walking his dogs has stumbled upon the dead body of a young woman. She has been the victim of a vicious attack. The woman who has been murdered is Sally Raines, a receptionist at a local GP surgery who was universally despised. One of five apparent suspects, each having a disturbing or upsetting past, could have murdered her. Their motives are clear.
DCI Davidson and his team need to act fast to catch their killer, but with the crime scene contaminated, that could be easier said than done.
Who wanted their revenge the most?
Who stood to lose the most?
And which of them is left utterly heartbroken?
Will uncovering the pasts of the accused bring the DCI the conclusion he needs to bring the killer to justice?
An original whodunnit.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (326 pages)
Dimensions: 12.7 x 2.1 x 23.2 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946460
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CJRQYC12
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MOSR
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Gavin Maynard-Wyatt is 54 and this is his second book. For as long as he can remember he has had a love for whodunnits. At 11 years old he read his Grandad’s copy of Agatha Christie’s At Bertram’s Hotel and his passion for whodunnits was started. Following years of self-doubt, Gavin finally put his fingers to the keyboard and completed his first book, The Murder of Philip Oakes (ISBN 978-1800944343). Gavin’s confidence in his writing has continued to grow and he is currently working on his third book which will also feature DCI Isaac Davidson and his team.
Gavin works as a cancer nurse for young people, has one child and lives in West Sussex. He enjoys going for long walks in the countryside, cooking, reading, board games and has a love for elephants.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
