Toy Storage Nation Releases Free Report: Financing RV and Boat Storage
Nation's only organization dedicated to RV and boat storage releases a free financing report in advance of upcoming express-to-success educational workshop.
Phoenix, AZ, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the nation’s only organization fully dedicated to serving RV and boat storage developers, investors and operators, Toy Storage Nation has released a special report identifying financing options for those entering the industry or expanding operations. The report is free to the public in advance of the upcoming Toy Storage Nation Executive RV and Boat Storage Workshop, Dec. 1, in Fort Myers, Fla., where storage entrepreneurs will experience an express-to-success education in this booming industry.
Following COVID lockdowns, RV and boat sales shot to all-time records. As outdoor recreationists scrambled to secure their newest prized possession—whether a luxury RV, camper trailer, cuddy cabin boat, speedboat or family pontoon—they just as quickly realized they lacked the space to store these oversized toys, especially because HOAs forbade them from backyards and driveways. And seemingly in the blink of an eye, the storage industry found its newest darling.
Entrepreneurs and prospectors are quickly discovering that the RV and boat storage industry is ripe with opportunity. This special report from TSN spells out the financing options to get newcomers in the game, while the upcoming RV and Boat Storage Workshop, Dec. 1, in Fort Myers, Fla., gives both newcomers and current operators the plays to score touchdowns and big wins.
For the latest report and to secure a spot at the upcoming workshop, visit toystoragenation.com.
