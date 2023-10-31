World-Class, Comprehensive Cancer Center Now Open in South Denver
Swedish Medical Center’s Investment Brings Advanced, Convenient Care to Rocky Mountain Region
Englewood, CO, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute pavilion, a new destination for state-of-the-art cancer care, is now open on the campus of Swedish Medical Center. Home to our expansive oncology services through the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, the facility will house more than 20 practices, uniting our team of expert providers and support staff under one roof to provide the most effective, efficient collaborative patient care.
From imaging to interventions to rehab and recovery, our multidisciplinary team recognizes each diagnosis is unique and we are committed to developing custom-tailored treatment plans and guiding patients through each step using specially-trained oncology nurse navigators.
Our physicians are leaders in their field when it comes to using the most advanced technology: Swedish Medical Center is proud to be the first hospital in the Rocky Mountain Region to offer single-port minimally invasive surgery. Patients also have access to clinical trials that are opening new treatment options and the support of an unparalleled network of researchers developing new drugs and therapies.
Patients facing a difficult diagnosis deserve the very best care and an expert team focused on treating the whole person, not just their cancer. At the new Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute pavilion at Swedish Medical Center, we’re proud to offer complete, coordinated and cutting-edge patient care to the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a level I trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
