HGBM Releases Book Four in the Summer Love Series by Becka L. Jones
Springfield, OH, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Kauai – The Island of Love: A Summer Love - Book Four by Becka L. Jones.
Higher Ground Books & Media is proud to announce the release of the fourth book in the Summer Love Series by Becka L. Jones. In this book, Noah and Claire take the next step in their relationship. Noah asks Claire to marry him. He plans the most eventful adventure and an unusual spot to ask her. Does she say yes?
Becka L Jones is a Christian author writing faith-based books. It has been a dream of Becka's to write a romance book series. Becka has written dozens of books in different genres. She loves to put her pen to paper to create stories both fiction and non-fiction.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
