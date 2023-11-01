Loveforce International Announces Its November 2023 Releases
Loveforce International has announced that it will release ten new Digital Music Singles by eight different recording artists this November.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its November 2023 releases. There will be 10 different Digital Music Single releases. There will be at least two new Digital Music Singles released every Friday in November including November 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Most of the releases will be in the Soul or Rock genres with some Blues included. There will even be the release of a Christmas song. Loveforce International will release music by eight different recording artists. The artists who Loveforce International will release singles for in November include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Bobby Jonz, Ami Cannon, inRchild, Covid-19, The Loveforce Collective and Teacherz.
“Rock and Soul Fans will have a lot to choose from in November,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve also got one of the last songs recorded by Bobby Jonz, and a Christmas song by Ami Cannon,” he continued.
Loveforce International Digital Music Singles are released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
