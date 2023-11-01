Loveforce International Elects Your Daddy and School Food One Year Before the 2024 Elections
On Friday, November 3, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Friday, November 3, is the day Loveforce International has elected to release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be entitled “Your Daddy.” The other will be entitled “School Food.”
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Your Daddy.” It is a fast-paced, rhythmic exploration of a funky groove that crosses several genres, Alternative R&B, Soul Pop, and Indie genres. It tells the story of a guy who does all he can to make his woman happy, so therefore he has earned the right to be her Daddy.
The new Digital Music Single by Teacherz is entitled “School Food." It is in the This Indie-Alternative Rock genre. The song uses basic rock band instrumentation and adds dual vocals of a deep voice-sounding guy and a scratchy-throated Beavis-sounding Punk guy to create a fast and fun anthem against school food. The lyrics are a scathing but humorous indictment of the food itself and the system that created it. Fun for the whole class. The band claims they feel the pain of students who have to eat school food and have attempted to turned the awful into art.
“We have two fun up-tempo songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We hope our customers enjoy hearing them as mush as our artists enjoyed creating them,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
