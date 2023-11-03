Author Yvonne Pizarro’s New Book, "She Lives," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Collection of Autobiographical and Faith-Affirming Poetry
Recent release “She Lives,” from Page Publishing author Yvonne Pizarro, is a collection of poetry that is grounded in the author’s undying faith as it shares her tumultuous journey through life.
Baltimore, MD, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yvonne Pizarro, a Native American who was raised in a small town on the East Coast, has completed her new book, “She Lives”: a moving collection of poetry that discusses some of the scariest moments of the author’s life—surviving molestation, rape, fighting to stay alive. The work also explores the author’s experience of being loved and in love with the man of her dreams.
Author Yvonne Pizarro attended various schools in Baltimore, Maryland. She obtained her high school diploma and furthered her education with some college at CCBC the Community College of Baltimore County, in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a mother of five young adults.
She enjoys learning and teaching what she has learned, especially the Bible. She enjoys bowling, playing Monopoly, being humorous at times, dancing, and singing.
Published by Page Publishing, Yvonne Pizarro’s impactful work offers hope to other survivors.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Yvonne Pizarro attended various schools in Baltimore, Maryland. She obtained her high school diploma and furthered her education with some college at CCBC the Community College of Baltimore County, in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a mother of five young adults.
She enjoys learning and teaching what she has learned, especially the Bible. She enjoys bowling, playing Monopoly, being humorous at times, dancing, and singing.
Published by Page Publishing, Yvonne Pizarro’s impactful work offers hope to other survivors.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Lives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories