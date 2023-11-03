Author Robert Murray’s New Book, "Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight," Builds Upon the Camelot Myth, with King Elias Pendragon on the Throne, Armed with Excalibur
Recent release “Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight,” from Page Publishing author Robert Murray, tells the story of King Elias Pendragon established as the new ruler of Camelot in melodic verse. Though the new king is armed with the fabled Excalibur, he is faced with conundrums that no sword can conquer.
Allentown, PA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Murray, who believes he is God’s gift to diverse fields, despite the world’s attempts to keep him humble, has completed his new book, “Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight”: the third installment of his acclaimed Camelot Chronicles series. The story is written in melodic verse of joyful gravity. Readers will step through a portal into an English Renaissance as engaging as anything history can provide.
Published by Page Publishing, Murray’s fantastic tale begins with Shanista, daughter of a thwarted usurper and love interest of the first knight of the realm on trial for the attempted murder of Queen Guinevere. Adding to the drama, King Elias must choose a bride, but will he make a logical choice? Or like Sir Lancelot, is he hopelessly in love with a woman who is already betrothed to his closest friend?
Meanwhile, the Vikings of Scandia have united to produce the most dangerous weapon from the Roman world and are equipped with enhanced metallurgy and a terrifying navy. The continent of Europe needs Camelot’s assistance, but will King Elias be able to rally his country in time?
Will these matters be resolved, or will Elias’s kingdom be the next to fall to the northern Pagan menace? It will take the new King and all his councilors’ wisdom to successfully navigate these imminent issues and domestic controversies.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
