Author Robert Murray’s New Book, "Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight," Builds Upon the Camelot Myth, with King Elias Pendragon on the Throne, Armed with Excalibur

Recent release “Battle Ballad of the Royal Knight,” from Page Publishing author Robert Murray, tells the story of King Elias Pendragon established as the new ruler of Camelot in melodic verse. Though the new king is armed with the fabled Excalibur, he is faced with conundrums that no sword can conquer.