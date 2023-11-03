Author Stephen Yoham’s New Book, "Nineteen Down," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Secret Service Agent as He Protects the President from an Attempted Assassination
Recent release “Nineteen Down,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Yoham, is a stunning action-packed thriller that centers around a Secret Service agent who uncovers a secret foreign plot to assassinate those in line of suspension for the presidency. Despite his best efforts, the president is soon attacked, and agent Mahoy will have to do everything he can to keep him safe.
Mineral Bluff, GA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Yoham has completed his new book, “Nineteen Down”: a gripping drama that follows a secret service agent who becomes trapped in an avalanche with the President of the United States after attempting to stop a secret assassination plot against top US officials.
Born and raised in South Florida, author Stephen Yoham has over sixty years of wonderful experiences, including backpacking, hang gliding, skydiving, scuba diving, water and snow skiing, flying, soaring, sailing, and long-distance bicycling, to name a few. Currently residing in north Georgia mountains with his wife of thirty-seven years, Yoham holds a lifelong passion for animals, traveling, and putting pen to paper, having written five novels to date.
Yoham writes, “Secret Service Agent H. Hunter Mahoy uncovers a plot by three foreign governments to eliminate officials in the line of succession to the US presidency. Even though security is increased and other measures are taken, numerous statesmen are killed. Others are gravely wounded.
“Air Force One also comes under attack. President James Nelson Weber and Hunter Mahoy access an escape capsule shortly before the aircraft explodes at twenty thousand feet. The fiery debris rains down to the desert floor below--just inside a remote, well-guarded bombing range in south-central Nevada. Weber and Hunter land safely about two hundred miles northwest of the crash site near the Sierra Nevada Mountains but are pursued almost immediately by two all-black unmarked helicopters.
“Hunter shoots one down with his semiautomatic pistol, thereby eliminating half their problem. They take refuge from the bone-chilling cold and the rest of the bad guys by hiding in a cave close to the California border. Unfortunately, the second chopper drops a couple of grenades into the snowbank high above them to start an avalanche. In mere seconds, the cave's entrance is buried under tons of snow and ice.
“The Secret Service and the FBI work together to mislead news organizations and the public about Air Force One's crash. Now a desperate search is on to find President Weber alive! The American people--and more importantly, enemies of the United States--must not learn that no one else is available to legally take control of running the country.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Yoham’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on agent Mahoy’s journey to protect the president at all costs, no matter the danger present. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Yoham weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that will have readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Nineteen Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
