Author Stephen Yoham’s New Book, "Nineteen Down," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Secret Service Agent as He Protects the President from an Attempted Assassination

Recent release “Nineteen Down,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Yoham, is a stunning action-packed thriller that centers around a Secret Service agent who uncovers a secret foreign plot to assassinate those in line of suspension for the presidency. Despite his best efforts, the president is soon attacked, and agent Mahoy will have to do everything he can to keep him safe.