Author Garet V. Aldridge, Jr.’s New Book, "The Chastisement," Centers Around the Fallout After the End of the World and the Countless Survivors Who Must Carry on

Recent release “The Chastisement,” from Covenant Books author Garet V. Aldridge, Jr., is a thrilling and compelling tale set after the apocalypse that follows the faithful who have been spared by the end of times. Together, those who have managed to survive must find a way to carry on while trusting in their faith to build a new world.