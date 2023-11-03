Author Garet V. Aldridge, Jr.’s New Book, "The Chastisement," Centers Around the Fallout After the End of the World and the Countless Survivors Who Must Carry on
Recent release “The Chastisement,” from Covenant Books author Garet V. Aldridge, Jr., is a thrilling and compelling tale set after the apocalypse that follows the faithful who have been spared by the end of times. Together, those who have managed to survive must find a way to carry on while trusting in their faith to build a new world.
Thomasville, AL, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Garet V. Aldridge, Jr., a veteran of the Navy and retired army chaplain, has completed his new book, “The Chastisement”: a stirring tale that centers around the survivors of the end of the world and how they continued on through their faith in the Lord as their guide.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, to a career Naval Officer or banker and an opera contralto, author Garet V. Aldridge attended university military school from 1955 until just before he joined the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician in 1968. He served, both as enlisted (STG) and officer (SWO), until 1984, when he resigned from his commission to take up the call to ministry. After graduating from Union Theological Seminary in Virginia, Aldridge returned to service, this time as an army chaplain. He retired after thirty years, having served from Vietnam through Afghanistan.
After retirement, Aldridge and his wife of forty-six years purchased seventy acres in rural Alabama, where they built a farmhouse, a chicken coop, and a very nice barn—all powered by solar energy. Together, they raise goats, chickens, three dogs, and a variable number of cats. They grow, raise, and shoot their own food and delight in growing old together, and have been blessed with two superb adult children and two badly spoiled grandchildren.
Aldridge shares, “On a bright, sunny day in May, it finally happened: God looked upon the evil of the world, put His foot down, and the planet trembled. The Horsemen were loosed, and billions died. War, earthquakes, floods, plague, and disaster heaped upon catastrophe.
“Yet it was not The End of Days. A precious and faithful remnant were spared. Among the billion or so survivors across the entire earth was the Fleming family and the inhabitants of the little community of Appletree, Alabama.
“This is the story of how, by the Power of God Almighty, this Community of Believers not only survived but also thrived in what had been predicted a millennia before by Saint Malachy of Armagh: ‘The Chastisement.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Garet V. Aldridge, Jr.’s new book is a thought-provoking tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow the Fleming family and the community of Appletree as they attempt to navigate a post-apocalyptic world and rebuild their lives to the best of their abilities while following their faith. Poignant and character-driven, “The Chastisement” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Chastisement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
