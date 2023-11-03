Author Vonnie Shepard’s New Book, "My Own Path," is a Compelling True Story About the Power of Positivity and How Anyone Can Overcome Any Struggle They Might be Facing
Recent release “My Own Path,” from Covenant Books author Vonnie Shepard, tells the stirring tale of Diesel, the author's dog, who loses a leg after an accident lands him in the hospital. With the help of his doctors and the power of positivity, Diesel begins to heal and learns how to do all of his favorite activities again, despite his new limitations.
Manitowoc, WI, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vonnie Shepard, who enjoys gardening and spending time with loved ones, has completed her new book, “My Own Path”: a captivating story about the author’s dog, Diesel, who gains a new lease on life after overcoming a tragic accident through the help of positive thoughts and energy from those around him.
Born and raised in the rural town of Manitowoc, Wisconsin. author Vonnie Shepard still resides there and believes that spending time with family and friends is extremely important. In her spare time, the author also loves spending time at her second lake home in the north woods of Wisconsin. When spending time at home, she loves to garden and play with Diesel, her beloved German Shepard.
“A positive mind, body, and soul can aid in the healing process of hardship,” writes Vonnie. “The story behind this book is true, and all living beings can overcome any type of tragedy in some way or another. Although this book is geared toward children, positivity can benefit any age, gender, and anything living.
“This book is intended to bring a little smile and hope to anyone struggling. Keep being kind and cheerful throughout your path. When one person sees your energetic positivity, it becomes a flowing river of happiness and a feeling of self-love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vonnie Shepard’s new book is the perfect tool to help any readers facing their own struggles to understand just how uplifting and healing positivity can be in one’s life. Heartfelt and poignant, “My Own Path” will help to encourage readers of all ages and walks of life to never give up hope in the face of adversity, and to continue ahead at their own pace through whatever challenge life throws there way.
Readers can purchase “My Own Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
