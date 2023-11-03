Author Vonnie Shepard’s New Book, "My Own Path," is a Compelling True Story About the Power of Positivity and How Anyone Can Overcome Any Struggle They Might be Facing

Recent release “My Own Path,” from Covenant Books author Vonnie Shepard, tells the stirring tale of Diesel, the author's dog, who loses a leg after an accident lands him in the hospital. With the help of his doctors and the power of positivity, Diesel begins to heal and learns how to do all of his favorite activities again, despite his new limitations.