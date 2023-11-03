Flora Bolding’s Newly Released "Come Out of Your Wilderness" is a Powerful Reminder of the Importance of God’s Word
“Come Out of Your Wilderness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Flora Bolding, is an uplifting resource for anyone seeking clarity on what it means to be truly committed and connected with Christ.
Aurora, CO, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Come Out of Your Wilderness”: a potent discussion of key scripture that will challenge readers in their complacencies. “Come Out of Your Wilderness” is the creation of published author Flora Bolding, a dedicated mother who was widowed when her husband was killed in Vietnam in 1968. Flora received an associate degree in applied science from Metropolitan State College, Denver, Colorado, in 1978. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy University in 2011 in Troy, Alabama. Before retirement, Flora was a licensed substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School District in Columbus, Georgia, and Arapahoe County School District in Aurora, Colorado.
Bolding shares, “It saddens me to learn that so many Christians and churchgoers do not know if they are saved, born again, or going to heaven, or if they know the importance of God’s Word. I saw God’s people perishing because of their lack of knowledge of God. I would ask, 'Are you saved?'
“The answers would be, 'I hope so. I go to church, and I sing in the choir,' etc. I would grieve at these answers. Some lack knowledge because no priority is placed on the Word of God or preaching the Word of God or reading the Bible.
“I spoke in many churches, taught the Bible, and preached the Bible. I found some perishing because they rejected the Word of God. Some thought the message that was given from the pulpit on their day of worship was all they needed. Some thought being baptized was the born-again experience. Some thought going to the building was an act of salvation. When the Holy Spirit taught me the truth, I was sorrowful each time I would visit a church. I felt death, spiritual death. I prayed, 'Lord, please teach Your Word or preach Your Word to the people. Please let it be Your truth.' I was burdened for years, and the Lord anointed me to be a part of serving His truth and His Word. Thank you, God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Flora Bolding’s new book will challenge and empower readers to a fresh perspective of being truly saved in God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Come Out of Your Wilderness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Out of Your Wilderness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
