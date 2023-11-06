Kelly and Mary Neff’s Newly Released "Go Away, Little Girl" is a Tale of Suspense and Unexpected Foes as a Couple Race to Solve a Missing Persons Case
“Go Away, Little Girl,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Kelly and Mary Neff, is a compelling detective tale that will have readers on the edge of their seats as the Knapps find themselves racing the clock to solve a mysterious disappearance.
Iowa City, IA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Go Away, Little Girl”: a suspenseful Christian fiction that will leave readers riveted. “Go Away, Little Girl” is the creation of published authors Kelly and Mary Neff, and is the sequel to their successful first novel, “ A Perfect Match.”
Kelly Neff is an Iowa native and Special Communications Navy veteran. For over fifty years, he has worked as a disc jockey, newscaster, sportscaster, and program director in radio, TV, and internet broadcasting. After beginning his career in Austin, Minnesota, he continued at American Forces Radio and at commercial stations throughout the country. He is a member of the Iowa Hall of Pride.
Mary Neff is a licensed counselor and former legal assistant. She maintained a private therapy practice for many years until transitioning into health care administration.
They reside in Iowa, where they are active in their church and community.
Kelly and Mary share, “After adjusting to the murder of a dear friend, Kevin and Maggie Knapp are enjoying their married life and careers in the mid-1970s while raising their toddler son, Sammy. When the cherished daughter of a close neighbor goes missing during summer vacation, the Knapps again find themselves in the middle of an investigation that tests their faith and leads to new adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly and Mary Neff’s new book will delight the imagination as readers try to unravel a complex and dangerous scenario.
Consumers can purchase “Go Away, Little Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Go Away, Little Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kelly Neff is an Iowa native and Special Communications Navy veteran. For over fifty years, he has worked as a disc jockey, newscaster, sportscaster, and program director in radio, TV, and internet broadcasting. After beginning his career in Austin, Minnesota, he continued at American Forces Radio and at commercial stations throughout the country. He is a member of the Iowa Hall of Pride.
Mary Neff is a licensed counselor and former legal assistant. She maintained a private therapy practice for many years until transitioning into health care administration.
They reside in Iowa, where they are active in their church and community.
Kelly and Mary share, “After adjusting to the murder of a dear friend, Kevin and Maggie Knapp are enjoying their married life and careers in the mid-1970s while raising their toddler son, Sammy. When the cherished daughter of a close neighbor goes missing during summer vacation, the Knapps again find themselves in the middle of an investigation that tests their faith and leads to new adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly and Mary Neff’s new book will delight the imagination as readers try to unravel a complex and dangerous scenario.
Consumers can purchase “Go Away, Little Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Go Away, Little Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories