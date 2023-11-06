Rebekah Webb’s Newly Released "First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way" is an Encouraging Message of True Love
“First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebekah Webb, is an open exploration of the ways in which God guides us to our true partners.
Boyden, IA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way”: a potent reminder of the importance of having a God-centered marriage. “First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way” is the creation of published author Rebekah Webb, a dedicated wife and mother who has a passion for ministering to women.
Webb shares, “Are you at an age where you have begun to think about marriage? Or are you a parent who desires that their son or daughter seek God about their future spouse?
“Marriage is a gift from God, and He knows who we are meant to be with. I want to invite you to read my personal testimony about how God led me to the man I am happily married to today. I made some mistakes along the way, but I was picked up and brushed off by the power of the Holy Spirit. God never gave up on me. He kept me from many sins. Before I met my husband, I fell for my best friend from high school. He was my first love. We had only held hands and hugged as I always wanted my first kiss to be with my husband. However, God knew that he was not the man for me, so He led me away from the thought of ever being with him. Then, the Lord gave me steps that I would never have thought of on my own with which I would recognize my husband. Through these same steps, I believe that God can help others find their future spouses too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebekah Webb’s new book speaks to upcoming generations in pursuit of true connections.
Consumers can purchase “First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “First Love Lost, True Love Gained: How the Creator of the Universe Led Me Every Step of the Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
