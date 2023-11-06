Jose L. Gonzalez’s Newly Released "Ninety Miles: The Culprit of Communism in the Americas" is an Engrossing Screenplay That Explores Love and Suspense
“Ninety Miles: The Culprit of Communism in the Americas,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose L. Gonzalez, is a vibrantly detailed account of life, love, and faith within the challenges of the Cuban Revolution.
Coral Gables, FL, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ninety Miles: The Culprit of Communism in the Americas”: a gripping romance that provides rich historical detail. “Ninety Miles: The Culprit of Communism in the Americas” is the creation of published author Jose L. Gonzalez, a native of Cuba who later moved to the United States in 1960. A graduate of the University of Miami, Gonzalez later went on to play professional football in camp with the Oakland Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and finally, with the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League between 1975 to 1978. Now a certified public accountant, he has also dabbled in film production including Shadow Force and The Last Semester.
Gonzalez shares, “Based on actual events spanning forty years, this story is about the relentless struggle of a family’s search for freedom; the 'Great Seven,' Fidel Castro’s inner circle; and an epic adventure driven by a passionate love relationship set in pre- and post-Revolutionary Cuba.
“The love story is the main impetus of the film. Pepe, the only survivor of the inner circle to escape several assassination attempts, is forced to leave his family and his fiancée (Alicia) in Cuba. Alicia, who is carrying Pepe’s unborn child, conceals her pregnancy to ensure his immediate departure to safety. After a harrowing escape to Key West, Pepe receives the news of his fiancée’s pregnancy and begins a long and dangerous journey to save Alicia and his unborn child. He seizes the opportunity to return to Cuba as a CIA operative in an ultracovert operation named '90 Miles.' This operation was launched just prior to the Bay of Pigs invasion of April 17, 1961. The objective of 90 Miles was to determine the extent of Castro’s military capabilities, namely nuclear capability.
“The so-called Great Seven Inner Circle was a group of men who helped finance the Cuban Revolutionary party. These men organized and provided the financial resources for Castro’s revolution (see pictures enclosed). They were instrumental in the overthrow of Batista, the reigning dictator of the island of Cuba. Within eighteen months of Castro’s rise to power, six of the Great Seven men had been methodically murdered by unknown assassins.
“This story also uncovers the truth about the missile crisis. The US government (primarily the Kennedy Administration) ignored reports of Castro’s military buildup. Furthermore, senior government officials were aware and had evidence of the existence of nuclear weapons in Cuba long before the infamous Missiles of October and the flyby of the U-2 plane from the US Air Force.
“There are many facets to this story. A tragic love story with the backdrop of the Cuban Revolution. An amazing adventure and look into a family’s search for freedom. And a part of US history never before told.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose L. Gonzalez’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers are immersed into a world of uncertainty and determined hearts.
Consumers can purchase “Ninety Miles: The Culprit of Communism in the Americas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
