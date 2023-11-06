Sunshine Myra’s Newly Released "Bleeding Scars" is a Touching Tale of Faith, Love, and Tragic Connection
“Bleeding Scars,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sunshine Myra, presents readers with a unique Christian romance that will find a young woman on a journey of redemption and determination.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bleeding Scars”: a thoughtful story of personal and spiritual discovery. “Bleeding Scars” is the creation of published author Sunshine Myra, a dedicated wife and philanthropist.
Myra shares, “Daisy and Elizabeth, two village teenage friends, are passionate to honor God with their bodies. They are secretly admired for their devotion to their purpose, though publicly ridiculed by peers, and thus secluded in school. They are nonchalant to the mockery until the flesh intercepts.
“The burden of the guilt was an actual test until the consequences of their actions came knocking. Their parents are disappointed, and their local church goes quiet on them. They must sustain the drive to hit their goals. To err, they say, is human. But will forgiveness be enough? What is to become of the burden that grows from guilt, which would not go away?
“A second chance is given to Daisy to dance into destiny. With her impact hidden under a pseudonym, she can’t hide from her past; plus, a love she chooses to ignore haunts her, though Daniel is determined to make amends. The nature of life is also plaguing her health. The sovereignty of God is in question. Why would a good God watch recurrent pain happen to good people? Daisy must fight for her family. Yielding to love might be her only option.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sunshine Myra’s new book will resonate with readers as they consider the complexities of faith and romantic connection showcased within.
Consumers can purchase “Bleeding Scars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bleeding Scars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
