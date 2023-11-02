Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, "The Tanktwo Software Architecture: Where the Magic Happens"
A new white paper reveals how Tanktwo's innovative battery architecture overcomes the limits of today's battery solutions to make electrification sustainable and profitable.
Sunnyvale, CA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 30 patents, releases a new white paper, "The Tanktwo Software Architecture: Where the Magic Happens."
The company's Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) delivers a range of battery management capabilities that aren't available through any existing battery solution. It offers unprecedented flexibility, reliability, performance, and cost-efficiency deemed impossible by battery industry veterans to handle even the most demanding applications, including aerospace and defense.
"Our software architecture gives product developers an easy-to-use and reliable platform to accelerate innovation," says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo, "It's like the difference between requiring advanced coding skills to create a smartphone app just a few years ago versus having the tools to whip up one in an afternoon without specialized training."
This white paper delves into the inner workings of TBOS to show how the various functions come together to deliver an innovative battery architecture that can overcome the limits of today's battery technologies to make electrification sustainable and profitable.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
