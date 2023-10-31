Dykal Health & Wellness Celebrate a Year of Success Exclusive Semaglutide Program Consultation Special
Premier south Florida primary care, medical weight loss management, and wellness clinic announces Semaglutide special to celebrate its one-year anniversary.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dykal Health & Wellness, Fort Lauderdale's new premier primary care, medical weight loss management, and wellness clinic, is excited to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary. Since its inception, Dykal Health & Wellness has been committed to transforming lives through personalized weight loss and lifestyle programs. To mark this milestone, owners Dr. Renee Clarke DNP, APRN, and her husband Kevin Clarke MSN, RN-BC are delighted to offer a special opportunity to the local and virtual community.
Starting on November 1, 2023, Dykal Health & Wellness will be providing a complimentary Weight Loss PowerPack Program consultation, valued at over $560*, to clients who enroll in their 12-week weight loss and lifestyle program. This exclusive offer aims to empower individuals on their journey to better health and well-being.
Prospective local and virtual clients across the United States can take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting Dykal Health & Wellness's office located at 2425 E Commercial Blvd #202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Additionally, free consultations and follow-up visits can be scheduled online by visiting dykalwellness.com.
The complimentary VIP Consultation* includes:
- 1 Hour Comprehensive Consultation (In-person or Virtual/Telehealth) $250
- Baseline Lab Testing with Lab Review (In-person only) $150
- Bioimpedance Measurement with Review (In-person only) $100
- Food Scale $20 or Body Scale $40
- Weight Loss Journal $20
- Custom Temp Monitoring Water Bottle $20
(Value: $560)
*Complimentary with sign up for Power Pack Semaglutide Program
Dr. Renee Clarke DNP, APRN, co-founder of Dykal Health & Wellness, expressed her enthusiasm about the clinic's anniversary celebration: "We are grateful for the incredible support we have received from the Fort Lauderdale community over the past year. This special offer is our way of giving back and helping individuals kickstart their journey to a healthier lifestyle."
Dykal Health & Wellness specializes in providing evidence-based medical weight loss solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. The clinic's holistic approach focuses on sustainable weight loss, improved overall health, and enhanced quality of life.
For media inquiries or more information about Dykal Health & Wellness's anniversary celebration and special offer, please contact Trea Davenport trea@treaday.com and 310-728-5000.
About Dykal Health & Wellness:
Dykal Health & Wellness is a leading primary care, medical weight loss management, and wellness clinic based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Founded by Dr. Renee Clarke DNP, APRN, and Kevin Clarke MSN, RN-BC, the clinic is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their weight loss and wellness goals through personalized, evidence-based programs. With a focus on comprehensive, holistic care and lifestyle modification, Dykal Health & Wellness empowers clients to make lasting changes and live healthier lives.
