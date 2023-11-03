Lance Thonvold’s Newly Released "You Are Being Planted, Not Buried" is an Empowering Discussion of Where Our True Value Lies
“You Are Being Planted, Not Buried,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Thonvold, is a motivating resource for finding a new perspective and taking steps to recognize the diversity of blessings in life.
Mesa, AZ, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Are Being Planted, Not Buried”: a touching combination of encouraging advice and personal reflections. “You Are Being Planted, Not Buried” is the creation of published author Lance Thonvold, a husband to Kailee, father to Radlynn and Ranger, an inspirational athletic speaker, Seattle Mariners MLB draft pick, two times Big Ten baseball player to watch list candidate, and University of Minnesota teammate of the year award recipient.
Thonvold shares, “Who are you when things don’t go right? When the plan doesn’t work out the way it’s supposed to? Most of us have been in situations where we aren’t moving at the speed we want to move, and we are facing circumstances we don’t want to face. While these situations are never easy, they present an opportunity to grow in the face of adversity and flourish even if our life seems to be on hold.
“In this perspective changing book, MLB draft pick and motivational speaker Lance Thonvold shares his struggles with identity and self-worth as his baseball dreams came crashing down at the peak of his career. Following an exceptional first season of professional baseball with the Seattle Mariners, Thonvold experienced heartbreaking injuries to his pitching elbow for three straight seasons.
“In You Are Being Planted, Not Buried, Thonvold discusses what he learned while rehabbing those gruesome injuries in Peoria, Arizona, developing the mindset that we are so much more than what we do in life. This life-altering book will shake your own identity constructs, help you to embrace failure instead of run from it, and truly be planted for growth wherever you are at in your life.
“Although growth takes time and effort, being planted is so much more than an action, it’s a way of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Thonvold’s new book will empower readers to a new understanding of themselves and what they have to offer.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Being Planted, Not Buried” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Being Planted, Not Buried,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
