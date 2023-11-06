Julio Axel Landrón’s Newly Released “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad” is a Powerful Message of the Strength of Spirituality
“La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julio Axel Landrón, is an empowering message of the comfort one can find in leaning into their spirituality and leading a God-first life.
Milwaukee, WI, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad”: a helpful resource for personal and spiritual growth. “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad” is the creation of published author Julio Axel Landrón, a native of Puerto Rico who holds a bachelor's degree in Education with a concentration in Drama from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus, he studied a master's degree in Special Education at the City University of New York and several graduate credits in Spanish. In 2000 he completed a master's degree specialized in autism; through a scholarship awarded to him by the Department of Education of his native country.
Landrón shares, “Spirituality, The formula to overcome the storm, in this book I explain my search beyond religious or sectarian preachings, and I propose the concept of spirituality as an attitude towards life.
“Through eight topics relevant to a general public, I present how since my childhood and through life processes I was attracted by positive forces that I could not codify, thanks to a family situation that clouded my life and all my emotional capacities as if it were a storm; I took on the task of studying to get answers beyond the aspect of religiosity in the face of an attack from the enemy (Satan). I worked intensively with my inner being to overcome that state of inertia that affected all my senses.
“After years of severe depression and confinement, I took on the task of studying, researching and adding elements to my existence that would provide me with purity, light and strength to continue my slow walk within my existential anguish.
“When I woke up from lethargy, I began the process of self-evaluation and self-assessment, aspects that seemed absent in my being after exposing myself to so much suffering and humiliation. When we are vulnerable we forget that there are emerging forces waiting to act on our crisis.
“As a Drama teacher, Special Education teacher with a specialty in Autism and as a professional actor/speaker, I resorted to methods, strategies and procedures that would allow me to get rid of that emotional pain. It was interesting how through constant reading, physical exercise, the practice of mindfulness 'here and now,' a balanced diet and searching in whatever church for spiritual bread, which soothes the pain of the flesh and serves as a refreshment to the soul; All of the above led me to adopt characteristics of a resilient being and make use of spiritual intelligence as support tools in the face of the desperate situation that dominated my entire life. Without even realizing it, I assumed a spiritual attitude, becoming a warrior of love, to emerge from the depths in which I was submerged and be able to save myself from that imminent curse.
“I offer you in this text that was guided by God, the formula with which I came out of the obscurantism that led me to divert my life. I wish that you can use it, that you incorporate some of the practices that I establish and that it is useful to overcome your storm or so that you are alert and prepared against the tricks of the enemy. It is imperative to incorporate spirituality into your daily life, as an attitude towards life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julio Axel Landrón’s new book will challenge and empower readers seeking an opportunity to reemerge stronger in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
