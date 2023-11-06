Julio Axel Landrón’s Newly Released “La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad” is a Powerful Message of the Strength of Spirituality

“La Espiritualidad: La Fórmula para sobrepasar la tempestad,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julio Axel Landrón, is an empowering message of the comfort one can find in leaning into their spirituality and leading a God-first life.