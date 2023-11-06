Keron Nicholson’s Newly Released "A Life Changing Summer" is a Unique Coming of Age Tale That Explores the Complexities of Life
“A Life Changing Summer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keron Nicholson, is a charming fiction that brings readers an unexpected adventure as a young man embarks on a summer not soon forgotten.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Changing Summer”: a fun and multilayered contemporary fiction. “A Life Changing Summer” is the creation of published author Keron Nicholson, who possesses a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in financial economics, both from the University of the West Indies.
Nicholson shares, “Stephen Williams is your typical adolescent. He enjoys playing games, spending time with friends, and eating. Life seems to be going according to plan for the youth until he receives news that has serious implications for him and his friends. An adventure in the summer results in Steve and his friends finding courage, hope, peace, and purpose where it once was lacking.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keron Nicholson’s new book will charm readers as they get to know a band of close friends during a summer of unexpected twists of fate.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Changing Summer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Changing Summer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
