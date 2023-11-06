Tammy Manger’s Newly Released "Plain Penelope" is a Heartwarming Narrative That Showcases That True Beauty Comes from How We Treat Others
“Plain Penelope,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammy Manger, is a delightful story of a little pig with a big heart who finds an unexpected surprise after helping fellow farm animals in need.
Cincinnati, OH, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Plain Penelope”: a sweet juvenile fiction that carries a key lesson of life and faith. “Plain Penelope” is the creation of published author Tammy Manger, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who worked in libraries for many years and has a passion for encouraging young readers to enjoy a good book.
Manger shares, “When Penelope was born, she knew she was different. Who could love a little pig with plain white skin? Is God’s love really that big? Follow Penelope and her farmyard friends as she discovers what true beauty really is.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Manger’s new book features charming artwork crafted by Michelle Manger.
Consumers can purchase “Plain Penelope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Plain Penelope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories