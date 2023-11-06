Brenda Lunoe’s Newly Released "Love for the Lonely" is a Charming Historical Fiction That Brings Readers a Unique Journey During a Dangerous Time
“Love for the Lonely,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Lunoe, shares a tale of loss, discovery, and unexpected passion when a young woman disguises herself within the ranks of a battalion in the Civil War.
Fayetteville, TN, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love for the Lonely”: an inspiring and romantic adventure. “Love for the Lonely” is the creation of published author Brenda Lunoe.
Lunoe shares, “Parker has been orphaned TWICE! How would she find protection as a teenager left all alone during the Civil War? She ended up disguised as a drummer boy in the middle of the conflict! She suddenly had more adventure than she had ever imagined.
“However, her heart had a huge void in it. She found herself falling in love, but with no way to express it. Along her journey, however, she encountered many memorable characters.
“How could she continue? Would she ever be known and loved for who she truly was? Begin to read and travel with Parker along her journey. Discover with her how the lonely can find love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Lunoe’s new book is a captivating romance that will have readers racing to see what awaits Parker in the fields of battle.
Consumers can purchase “Love for the Lonely” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love for the Lonely,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
