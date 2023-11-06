Margaret Hale’s Newly Released "Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!" is a Sweet Story of a Special Goat with a Big Lesson to Share
“Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Hale, is an empowering true story of perseverance and overcoming life’s obstacles told from a unique perspective on the family farm.
Watkinsville, GA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!”: an engaging opportunity to discuss the importance of believing in oneself with young readers. “Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!” is the creation of published author Margaret Hale, who was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She now resides on a farm in Watkinsville, Georgia, with her family. She developed her love of farm animals after marrying her husband, Michael. Her love of family, community, and animals has expanded over the years. Margaret has spent years holding several jobs but is proud of her fourteen years as an elected Oconee County commissioner along with her family over ten years with the Oconee County Fire Rescue.
Hale shares, “Achilles: I Can Do Anything! My First Year—this book contains the true story of a goat kid born physically impaired. Although he was born with disabilities, his family—both human and animal—would not give up on him. He spent the first part of his life living in a house with his humans and four dogs for companionship.
“You will see him experience his first days with his humans and his first vacation with them. He also enjoyed his first Christmas and his accomplishment of propping himself up to pose for a picture. He had to learn how to play nice with others during his time inside and not make fun of others.
“Even with his impairments, he learned that he could jump, run, and play like his friends inside and outside. He learned with a little help and a never-give-up attitude that almost anything is possible. This book contains the adventures of his first year.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Hale’s new book brings readers a heartwarming story of care and courage as readers get to know a sweet little goat named Achilles.
Consumers can purchase “Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Achilles I Can Do Anything!: My First Year!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
