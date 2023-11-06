Thomas Dean’s New Book, "All About Some Guy: The Autobiography of Thomas Charles Dean," Follows the Author's Trials and Triumphs as He Reflects Upon a Life Well Lived
Hampton, IA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas Dean has completed his most recent book, “All About Some Guy: The Autobiography of Thomas Charles Dean”: a captivating memoir that offers readers a peek into the past to discover how the author and his generation took advantage of the opportunity to achieve a full life experience without the restraints of the modern era that new generations must endure.
Throughout “All About Some Guy,” Thomas Dean explores the various adventures he’s encountered while managing to enjoy a full family life. From surfing to playing semi-pro football, to diving with Navy SEALs and serving as a fire department captain, the author recounts each of these activities and more that have filled his life with humor and excitement. Each memory helps to build an intimate self-portrait that readers will be able to take in as they experience Thomas’s life story.
“As I approach my eighties, I hope to give the reader, living in a later time, a look back at my age of innocence,” writes Thomas. “I have not performed any magnificent deeds—no breakthroughs, no outstanding feats, just a life filled with adventures that I have thoroughly enjoyed. I am not sharing any of my intimate experiences. Those are my private memories. I do, however, invite you to walk with me as I share with you my long list of adventures and misadventures.
“If you are a guy, you will understand the fun that I had. If you are a girl, it will reinforce your understanding as to just how truly silly and stupid guys can be. Maybe it’s because we try to squeeze out every ounce of excitement that we can out of life. I have made many friends during my life. I don’t believe that I have made any enemies. As it is with most people, it became much more interesting as I got older. This book, as well as my life, started out a little slowly. Please be patient. Enough of this. Let’s go have some fun.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Dean’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to recount events from a bygone era for future generations and reveal how he and others from his time managed to thrive and find thrilling ways to live. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “All About Some Guy” is a poignant and wonderful opportunity to look back in time to prepare for what lies ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “All About Some Guy: The Autobiography of Thomas Charles Dean” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
