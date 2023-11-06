Lynn Uzelac’s New Book, "Alex and Princess Mommy," is a Fascinating Series That Documents the Author's Son Alex and His Journey Through Life with Autism
Davenport, IA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lynn Uzelac, a loving wife and mother, has completed her most recent book, “Alex and Princess Mommy”: a collection of journal entries following the life of the author’s son Alex and how his autism presents unique challenges for himself and his family.
A dedicated mother to her three children, Lynn Uzelac became a registered nurse in 2010 and has been practicing as a nurse practitioner for seven years in emergency medicine. She opened her own cosmetic spa in 2019 doing Botox and facial fillers. In her spare time, Uzelac enjoys spending time with her family, watching the Chicago Cubs, listening to music, and being outdoors. Her favorite place to be is at the beach, which is where she goes to reset and relax.
“This book is about Alex’s journey through life with autism and how he views the world,” shares Uzelac. “Autism does not limit what he can do, and it does not define who he is. It is filled with his hilarious commentary and includes the good, bad, and ugly. You will find this is not your typical ‘educational’ book about autism. In this book, we share his weakness, strength, hard days, and triumphs. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!”
Published by Fulton Books, Lynn Uzelac’s book is a deeply personal look at how autism impacts the daily life of her son and her family, and what living with autism can be like from the point of view of a parent. Heartfelt and insightful, Uzelac hopes that Alex’s story will resonate with readers of all walks of life, helping them to discover that autism is not something that limits one’s life, but simply needs to be adapted to.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Alex and Princess Mommy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
