Author L. K. Andersen’s New Book, “The Children of Light,” is a Riveting Story of a Teenager Who Must Work to Save Her Family from a Rogue Element of the Government

Recent release “The Children of Light,” from Covenant Books author L. K. Andersen, is a thrilling story that centers around Kaytlin Jorgensen, a high schooler who finds her life forever changed when her family is kidnapped and she's forced to save them with the help of her friends and her grandfather, while also discovering the truth about herself along the way.