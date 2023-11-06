Author L. K. Andersen’s New Book, “The Children of Light,” is a Riveting Story of a Teenager Who Must Work to Save Her Family from a Rogue Element of the Government
Recent release “The Children of Light,” from Covenant Books author L. K. Andersen, is a thrilling story that centers around Kaytlin Jorgensen, a high schooler who finds her life forever changed when her family is kidnapped and she's forced to save them with the help of her friends and her grandfather, while also discovering the truth about herself along the way.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. K. Andersen, who currently resides in the beautiful Snake River area of Idaho, has completed his new book, “The Children of Light”: a captivating story of a young teen who must work alongside her friends and grandfather to save her family after they are kidnapped.
Born in Southeastern Idaho, author L. K. Andersen’s work as a communications expert has taken him to Idaho’s remote and rugged backcountry, influencing his love for the beauty of nature in his writing. His past work as a contractor for the US Air Force and his current work as a martial arts instructor have also influenced his writing. In his spare time, the author enjoys backpacking in the Tetons, rock climbing, and skiing with his children.
“Kaytlin Jorgensen is an average teenage girl, or so she thinks,” writes Andersen. “A strange man appears outside of her South Florida high school chemistry lab just before an explosion turns her life upside down. Kaytlin’s family is kidnapped by a ruthless rogue element of the government, and she is the ransom. Kaytlin, her group of friends, and a grandfather who has just come into her life, must outmaneuver her pursuers to find her family and free her captive grandmother.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. K. Andersen’s new book will take readers on an epic journey as they follow along on Kaytlin’s quest to bring her family home, all while discovering the truth about herself and her destiny. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Children of Light” will have readers on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Children of Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
