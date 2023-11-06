Author Jennifer Fisch Lemp’s New Book "Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing" is a Collection of Poems Offering Inspiration, Comfort, and Joy

Recent release “Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing,” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Fisch Lemp, is a compelling series of poems that reflects upon the deep emotions of the heart and the silent longings of the soul, as well as the author’s unwavering relationship with the Lord as she worked to overcome countless obstacles in her life.