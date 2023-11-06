Author Jennifer Fisch Lemp’s New Book "Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing" is a Collection of Poems Offering Inspiration, Comfort, and Joy
Recent release “Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing,” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Fisch Lemp, is a compelling series of poems that reflects upon the deep emotions of the heart and the silent longings of the soul, as well as the author’s unwavering relationship with the Lord as she worked to overcome countless obstacles in her life.
Santa Rosa, CA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Fisch Lemp, who was raised in California and Texas and has always found contentment in the sound and meaning of words, has completed her new book, “Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing”: a powerful series of poems inspired by the author's unshakable faith in God despite the various tests and struggles she has faced, including enduring incredible loss and battling an aggressive form of cancer.
In the past nine years, author Jennifer Fisch Lemp has had her faith in God put to the test as she lost her brother, her niece, both her parents, and her husband’s parents. Then, in 2018, the author was diagnosed with an aggressive, recurrent form of cancer. At first, she believed the cancer was a punishment from God. However, over time, she came to realize that it was really a gift since it drew her closer to Him and opened her eyes in a new way to His grace and blessings. Currently, the author resides with her husband in the beautiful wine country of California and, when able to do so, enjoys hiking, biking, and trips to the ocean.
Lemp shares, “Experiencing an eating addiction and recovery, the loss of my brother and parents, and my diagnosis of recurrent cancer catapulted me into a long period of questioning and, ultimately, reaffirming my faith in God. The suffering that these events caused drew me closer to God and to the peace that I found only He can give. I started writing poems to ease my pain and discovered that they comforted me and others in a profound way and did, indeed, bring peace, hope, and joy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Fisch Lemp’s new book focuses on the themes of hope, suffering, loss, recovery, forgiveness, love, grace, faith, and the Christian mission. Through each poem, the author's journey from suffering and loss to hope and healing is expressed through her incredible gift for poetry that is sure to uplift readers and help them to know that they are not alone in their struggles, and that God is there to carry them through whatever life throws their way.
Readers can purchase “Resting on a Pillow of Prayers; Poems of Loss, Hope, and Healing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
