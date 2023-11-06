Authors Karen E. Cooper and Joseph M. Sturgeon’s New Book, “NEXT,” is a Poignant Guide That Explores How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Negative Self-Talk
Recent release “NEXT: A Little Guide About Moving Forward from Imposter Syndrome, Fear, Perfectionism, and Certainty,” from Covenant Books author Karen E. Cooper, with Biblical Stories by Joseph M. Sturgeon, is an empowering read designed to help readers overcome their self-doubt and act on God's desired plan for them.
Portage, MI, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen E. Cooper, a researcher, writer, marketing executive, wife, mom, and stepmom, and Joseph M. Sturgeon, a husband, father, pastor, and theologian, have completed their new book, “NEXT: A Little Guide About Moving Forward from Imposter Syndrome, Fear, Perfectionism, and Certainty”: an insightful and uplifting read aimed at helping readers overcome the fears and mental obstacles that are holding them back in life, while encouraging them to embrace a life in action and fulfillment.
As an advocate for working parents and caregivers, author Karen E. Cooper always tries to lead with empathy, authenticity, and by example. She is also known for her independent research and training on professional development topics and has been published online with articles titled “You Are Not a Fraud: How Imposter Syndrome Affects Women in Leadership” and “How Certainty is Controlling Our Forward Movement.” Her research and speaking recently merited an invitation to serve on the Texas Woman’s University alumni speaker bureau, working with alumni and professors on women’s empowerment and leadership skills, and she also holds a volunteer position with ANA Educational Foundation to mentor and serve as a guest speaker in college marketing courses. In 2021, Karen was recognized as the Path to Purchase Institute’s Women of Excellence winner in the mentorship category.
Currently a doctoral student in a Doctor of Theology program, one of author Joseph Sturgeon’s professional passions is building a bridge between the theological academy and the church, making theology practical for everyone. As a pastor, Sturgeon strives to encourage others to live out the Good News of Jesus in a way that is good, beautiful, and true. In his spare time, he enjoys being outdoors, playing games, and watching movies. As an avid sports fan, he balances out all the success of Michigan Wolverines football by subjecting himself to the Detroit professional teams.
“Negative self-talk, misguided self-worth, and a controlled mindset keep us stagnant in life,” writes Cooper. “I think having biblically encouraged solutions to employ, permission to open yourself up to faith, and a community for encouragement will drive forward growth, contentment in one's life, and an abundance mindset professionally and personally.
“‘Next: A Little Guide about Moving Forward from Imposter Syndrome, Fear, Perfectionism, and Certainty’ is a way to combine expert research, personal experiences, exercises, ideas, and God's desired journey into actionable discoveries to work through. I look at imposter syndrome, perfectionism, fear, and certainty from personal storytelling, interviews, research, and biblical stories. This book is about solutions and empowering each reader to go step-by-step in their journey to becoming more self-aware and prayerfully realized,” writes Cooper.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen E. Cooper and Joseph M. Sturgeon’s new book was inspired by Cooper’s own desire to bear witness to God’s glory and deliver positivity and hope to those who need it. Through Cooper’s own personal research and experiences, as well as Sturgeon’s Biblical Stories, “NEXT: A Little Guide About Moving Forward from Imposter Syndrome, Fear, Perfectionism, and Certainty” is sure to open readers to brand new possibilities in life and help them gain control over their negative self-doubts in order to experience the incredible path forward that God has prepared for them.
Readers can purchase “NEXT: A Little Guide About Moving Forward from Imposter Syndrome, Fear, Perfectionism, and Certainty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
