Author Dr. Zee’s New Book, "If You Give a Fox Rabbits," Follows a Pair of Rabbits Who Come to Regret Their Decision to Venture Off Away from Their Parents to Play
Recent release “If You Give a Fox Rabbits,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Zee, tells the adorable story of two rabbits who decide to head off into the woods to play unsupervised after being told to stay home by their father. But after quickly running into a dangerous fox, the two race back home, wishing they had never disobeyed their parents in the first place.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Zee, a licensed social worker living in the Midwest who spends her spare time enjoying an abundance of laughter with an equal amount of kindness, has completed her new book, “If You Give a Fox Rabbits”: a captivating story of a two rabbit siblings who venture off to play after being told to stay home, and run into thrilling danger that soon has them regretting their choice to disobey their parents.
“Radar’s cute, cute almond-shaped, laser-beam eyes and Rain’s wonderfully soft, soft intuition disobey Daddy Purbit’s request to remain put, put indoors,” writes Dr. Zee. “These two rabbits wanted to have fun! Fun is NOT, NOT being indoors! Fun is running in the sun, sun through their lush green, green forest. What trouble awaits them? Does Radar’s laser-sharp, sharp eyes help? Or is it Rain’s intuition downpour? Reading ABOUT this duo brother-and-sister is the quencher—if what you seek is adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Zee’s riveting tale will delight readers of all ages as Radar and Rain’s choice to bend the rules and have fun quickly turns into a terrifying and exhilarating adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Zee’s story to life, “If You Give a Fox Rabbits” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers and leave them spellbound, all while imparting an important life lesson of following the rules or risk running into danger.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “If You Give a Fox Rabbits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Radar’s cute, cute almond-shaped, laser-beam eyes and Rain’s wonderfully soft, soft intuition disobey Daddy Purbit’s request to remain put, put indoors,” writes Dr. Zee. “These two rabbits wanted to have fun! Fun is NOT, NOT being indoors! Fun is running in the sun, sun through their lush green, green forest. What trouble awaits them? Does Radar’s laser-sharp, sharp eyes help? Or is it Rain’s intuition downpour? Reading ABOUT this duo brother-and-sister is the quencher—if what you seek is adventure!”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Zee’s riveting tale will delight readers of all ages as Radar and Rain’s choice to bend the rules and have fun quickly turns into a terrifying and exhilarating adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Zee’s story to life, “If You Give a Fox Rabbits” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers and leave them spellbound, all while imparting an important life lesson of following the rules or risk running into danger.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “If You Give a Fox Rabbits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories