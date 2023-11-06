Author Dr. Zee’s New Book, "If You Give a Fox Rabbits," Follows a Pair of Rabbits Who Come to Regret Their Decision to Venture Off Away from Their Parents to Play

Recent release “If You Give a Fox Rabbits,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Zee, tells the adorable story of two rabbits who decide to head off into the woods to play unsupervised after being told to stay home by their father. But after quickly running into a dangerous fox, the two race back home, wishing they had never disobeyed their parents in the first place.