Author P. Wesley Stubblefield’s New Book, “Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy,” is an Eye-Opening Discussion of the True Purpose to Life as Revealed Through God
Recent release “Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy,” from Page Publishing author P. Wesley Stubblefield, is a faith-based read exploring life’s purpose and the pathway to enjoying life in both the physical and spiritual worlds forever. More importantly, it shows the itinerary to make life’s purpose a reality while detailing how humans drive the world so that others too can experience the joys of life.
Kennesaw, GA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P. Wesley Stubblefield, a man of God who has studied the Bible from cover to cover several times and has associated himself with many religions and Christian organizations, has completed his new book, “Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy”: a fascinating read that explores life’s true meaning of finding a pathway to total happiness and fulfillment through the Lord both physically and spiritually.
“The journey of life and its purpose have been the prime discussion throughout history and to this day,” writes Stubblefield. “While others have given some insight that serving God is our objective, it is still unclear if devoted worship, absolute obedience, or living by the rules and lessons of God is the only explanation of our existence. In the same essence, many believers think everyone’s fate has already been predestined long before our birth. That our religious convictions or our effort to become a good and loving individual plays no part in determining where we end up in the afterlife. That the Lord has already deemed those worthy to make it to heaven, and those He will send to hell.”
Stubblefield continues, “The good news is the message in this book clarifies and answers so many questions commonly asked like: why did God create heaven? If heaven was not enough, why did He create the earth? What is the purpose of life on earth? What is the purpose of the spiritual world? What is the benefit of eternal life? What is the root cause of sin? And how did we human beings inherit sin from Adam and Eve? And it tells the 'life' story of Christ from a prospective that is eye-opening and will amaze you, the reader.
“Furthermore, this book exposes Lucifer’s deceptive behavior, his motive for misleading the first man and woman, and it reveals how his deceptions are pushing us human beings in the opposite direction and further away from God’s purpose.”
Published by Page Publishing, P. Wesley Stubblefield’s engaging work will help to guide readers towards discovering the enjoyment they are owed in life through the Lord, while exploring the actions necessary to help bring the world to be closer to God’s intention once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
