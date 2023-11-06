Author P. Wesley Stubblefield’s New Book, “Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy,” is an Eye-Opening Discussion of the True Purpose to Life as Revealed Through God

Recent release “Life: The Journey to Eternal Joy,” from Page Publishing author P. Wesley Stubblefield, is a faith-based read exploring life’s purpose and the pathway to enjoying life in both the physical and spiritual worlds forever. More importantly, it shows the itinerary to make life’s purpose a reality while detailing how humans drive the world so that others too can experience the joys of life.