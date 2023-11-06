Author Lady Alice’s New Book, "Lady Fall," is a Poignant Story Encouraging Readers That Everyone's Voices Must be Heard in Order to Change the Corruption of the World
Recent release “Lady Fall,” from Page Publishing author Lady Alice, is a gripping and eye-opening story that explores how mankind must improve their communication skills, while still learning to respect each other no matter what. Through her writings, Lady Alice hopes to connect with those who feel unseen by the world and encourage them to share their stories in order to be heard.
New York, NY, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lady Alice has completed her new book, “Lady Fall”: a thought-provoking story that explores the faults of humanity, and the intricacies of the human experience into a modern world where society cares little for those that require help, and communication is severely lacking particularly for those whose voices should be heard.
In “Lady Fall,” author Lady Alice captures how society and the media view its customers. These characters will capture what society will look like in a world that doesn’t give a lot of people the advantage that some deserve. Lady Alice works and strives to be an advocate for those who still need a voice. She will continue to improve the world for those who need hope and light. She loves what she does and hopes readers will be inspired to use her book as a guide to improve their lives.
Lady Alice has learned to use her writing as a tool to express herself to those who haven’t listened to her in the past. These are her thoughts on how people could communicate better with others while still respecting each other. It’s a good type of way to express what is on people’s minds. She would like to say that this is a good form of therapy for her and hopes that readers could use this to do the same. In the future, she wants people to know that their voices aren’t stupid and everyone who has a story needs to share it for the world to see that they are not alone and that readers might be able to save someone if they shared their story.
Published by Page Publishing, Lady Alice’s enthralling tale will keep readers spellbound as they follow the author’s unique cast of characters through their struggles and is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Lady Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Lady Fall,” author Lady Alice captures how society and the media view its customers. These characters will capture what society will look like in a world that doesn’t give a lot of people the advantage that some deserve. Lady Alice works and strives to be an advocate for those who still need a voice. She will continue to improve the world for those who need hope and light. She loves what she does and hopes readers will be inspired to use her book as a guide to improve their lives.
Lady Alice has learned to use her writing as a tool to express herself to those who haven’t listened to her in the past. These are her thoughts on how people could communicate better with others while still respecting each other. It’s a good type of way to express what is on people’s minds. She would like to say that this is a good form of therapy for her and hopes that readers could use this to do the same. In the future, she wants people to know that their voices aren’t stupid and everyone who has a story needs to share it for the world to see that they are not alone and that readers might be able to save someone if they shared their story.
Published by Page Publishing, Lady Alice’s enthralling tale will keep readers spellbound as they follow the author’s unique cast of characters through their struggles and is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Lady Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories