Author Lady Alice’s New Book, "Lady Fall," is a Poignant Story Encouraging Readers That Everyone's Voices Must be Heard in Order to Change the Corruption of the World

Recent release “Lady Fall,” from Page Publishing author Lady Alice, is a gripping and eye-opening story that explores how mankind must improve their communication skills, while still learning to respect each other no matter what. Through her writings, Lady Alice hopes to connect with those who feel unseen by the world and encourage them to share their stories in order to be heard.