Author Quentin Heron’s New Book, "Hatred," is a Compelling Story That Examines the Daily Challenges of Navigating Life in America While Also Being Black
Recent release “Hatred,” from Page Publishing author Quentin Heron, is a profound story of the life and times of Earl Harris, a man who faces constant animosity and hostility simply for being a Black man. Forced to accept and adapt to the racism that pervades the world, Earl ends up making sacrifices to choose his safety over his dreams but ends up facing his most difficult struggle in retirement.
Milwaukee, WI, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quentin Heron, a single father of two who was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he still lives to this day, has completed his new book, “Hatred”: a gripping and poignant story that follows a Black man as he endures racism and bigotry throughout his entire life, only to find his greatest challenge awaiting him in retirement.
“It was a hard-knock life for Mr. Earl Harris, and it was only because he was born Black. Born and raised in the small town of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it was predominantly White, Mr. Earl Harris obviously stood out,” writes Heron.
He continues, “Sometimes Earl would ask his mother if he could be homeschooled because he was tired of the students and even the teachers picking on him, but his mother said that he would have to deal with it because she could not provide him with the proper education that he needed.
“For years, Earl accepted the punishment from his teachers and classmates both physically and mentally, and when he finally graduated high school, he decided not to go to college because he didn’t want to deal with the pain of being bullied by his fellow classmates. But what Earl Harris didn’t know was, years down the line when he was old and retired from his job, that he would endure more heartache and pain than he could ever imagine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Quentin Heron’s enthralling tale is a jaw-dropping thriller that will take readers on a roller-coaster ride filled with laughs, cries, and emotional trauma as Earl Harris tried his best to survive in what he calls a white man’s world. Expertly paced and shocking, Heron weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t be able to put down until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Hatred” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“It was a hard-knock life for Mr. Earl Harris, and it was only because he was born Black. Born and raised in the small town of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it was predominantly White, Mr. Earl Harris obviously stood out,” writes Heron.
He continues, “Sometimes Earl would ask his mother if he could be homeschooled because he was tired of the students and even the teachers picking on him, but his mother said that he would have to deal with it because she could not provide him with the proper education that he needed.
“For years, Earl accepted the punishment from his teachers and classmates both physically and mentally, and when he finally graduated high school, he decided not to go to college because he didn’t want to deal with the pain of being bullied by his fellow classmates. But what Earl Harris didn’t know was, years down the line when he was old and retired from his job, that he would endure more heartache and pain than he could ever imagine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Quentin Heron’s enthralling tale is a jaw-dropping thriller that will take readers on a roller-coaster ride filled with laughs, cries, and emotional trauma as Earl Harris tried his best to survive in what he calls a white man’s world. Expertly paced and shocking, Heron weaves an unforgettable experience that readers won’t be able to put down until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Hatred” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories