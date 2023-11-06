Author Quentin Heron’s New Book, "Hatred," is a Compelling Story That Examines the Daily Challenges of Navigating Life in America While Also Being Black

Recent release “Hatred,” from Page Publishing author Quentin Heron, is a profound story of the life and times of Earl Harris, a man who faces constant animosity and hostility simply for being a Black man. Forced to accept and adapt to the racism that pervades the world, Earl ends up making sacrifices to choose his safety over his dreams but ends up facing his most difficult struggle in retirement.