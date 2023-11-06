Author Xavier Yeldell’s New Book, "World of Why," is a Collection of Poems That Shares the Author’s Complex Process of Deciphering His Past Emotions
Recent release “World of Why,” from Page Publishing author Xavier Yeldell, is a mesmerizing collection of poetry that discusses friendships, loss, heartbreak, confusion, obsession, and more.
Sunrise, FL, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Xavier Yeldell, born on September 2, 2000, in Miami, Florida, has completed his new book, “World of Why”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry that takes readers into the author’s mind through the late 2010’s as he pours through his past emotions to understand the reasons behind his feelings.
Author Xavier Yeldell grew up surrounded by palm trees and inconsistent weather. As an Afro-Latino, his family’s Puerto Rican culture was steadfast in engrossing his life, even more so than the Black culture he would soon learn about in shaping his identity. It wasn’t long before the many mediums of creativity would captivate Xavier as a child. Art, animation, music, and writing were essential in what would become his entire world.
When he isn’t creating stories, Xavier invests in reading books, exercising, watching movies, listening to music, and educating himself on various social issues. His favorite superhero is Spider-Man, his favorite artist is Kid Cudi, and his favorite show is “The Walking Dead.” He has a deep fascination for interior design and candles. Xavier currently resides in Sunrise, Florida, with his mother and grandmother.
Published by Page Publishing, Xavier Yeldell’s impactful work highlights the power of nostalgia.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “World of Why” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Xavier Yeldell grew up surrounded by palm trees and inconsistent weather. As an Afro-Latino, his family’s Puerto Rican culture was steadfast in engrossing his life, even more so than the Black culture he would soon learn about in shaping his identity. It wasn’t long before the many mediums of creativity would captivate Xavier as a child. Art, animation, music, and writing were essential in what would become his entire world.
When he isn’t creating stories, Xavier invests in reading books, exercising, watching movies, listening to music, and educating himself on various social issues. His favorite superhero is Spider-Man, his favorite artist is Kid Cudi, and his favorite show is “The Walking Dead.” He has a deep fascination for interior design and candles. Xavier currently resides in Sunrise, Florida, with his mother and grandmother.
Published by Page Publishing, Xavier Yeldell’s impactful work highlights the power of nostalgia.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “World of Why” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories