Author Trent Westen’s New Book, "Mom," is a Beautiful Tribute from the Author to His Mother, Expressing His Eternal Love for All She Has Done for Him
Recent release “Mom,” from Page Publishing author Trent Westen, encapsulates the love shared between a mother and son, formatted as a loving dedication. The author shares his mother’s story, fully showcasing the love she showed towards him throughout his life.
San Diego, CA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trent Westen, a longtime produce buyer at a co-op, has completed his new book, “Mom”: a remarkable work that tells the story of the author’s mother.
Author Trent Westen writes, “I want to do more than write dull pages of black and white. Give me words that come out of the blue, colorful words to extol my mother’s virtue. Let them be like the stars that come out at twilight to glorify the night.”
He continues, “My mother had more influence on me and bestowed more blessings upon me than any other person in the world. She was my gravitational field and my aurora borealis. Without her, I would have been like the planet without a star, dark and cold and spinning out of control. Were I the moon, then she was the earth. Were I the earth, then she was the sun. Were I the sun, then she was the Milky Way. No one else came close—not as close as a comet—to showering me with such love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Trent Westen’s heartwarming work allows readers to share in the joy of this inspirational mother-son relationship.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Mom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
