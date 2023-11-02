AI Applications for Advancing Data-Driven Digital Modernization
Data science and analytics community to convene at DSI’s Big Data for Intelligence Symposium this November 15-16 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 11th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will convene in two short weeks. This Symposium will host senior leaders from across DoD, IC, military branches, academia, and industry to discuss the modernization initiatives to leverage data as a strategic asset.
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion on “AI Applications for Advancing Data-Driven Digital Modernization.” Big data and artificial intelligence are two of the most influential and disruptive technologies transforming industries around the world. This panel will explore their increasingly interconnected relationship, namely how the IC, DoD, and federal government are looking to AI to improve big data management to help fight and win wars. The more big data grows, the more we will look to AI to automate our collection and processing of the vast amount of data. In turn, the more data we feed into AI algorithms and machines, the more these platforms learn from the data.
Panel Moderator:
Tim Kao - Vice President, Data Science, CNA
Panelists:
· Marin Halper - Vice President, Cross-Cutting Priorities, The MITRE Corporation
· Heather M. Wojton, Ph.D. - Director, Research Quality and Chief Data Officer, Institute for Defense Analyses
· Brian Joseph - Deputy Director, Data Analytics, OUSD A&S
· Mark Brunner - President, Public Sector, Primer
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/.
Platinum Sponsors: Guidehouse, Primer AI, Seerist, Snowflake
Gold Sponsors: ERAI, Qlik,
Networking Sponsor: Dun & Bradstreet
Exhibitors: Clarivate, Exovera, LexisNexis, Pyramid, Sayari, Vertosoft
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201.987.0183
This year’s event will feature a panel discussion on “AI Applications for Advancing Data-Driven Digital Modernization.” Big data and artificial intelligence are two of the most influential and disruptive technologies transforming industries around the world. This panel will explore their increasingly interconnected relationship, namely how the IC, DoD, and federal government are looking to AI to improve big data management to help fight and win wars. The more big data grows, the more we will look to AI to automate our collection and processing of the vast amount of data. In turn, the more data we feed into AI algorithms and machines, the more these platforms learn from the data.
Panel Moderator:
Tim Kao - Vice President, Data Science, CNA
Panelists:
· Marin Halper - Vice President, Cross-Cutting Priorities, The MITRE Corporation
· Heather M. Wojton, Ph.D. - Director, Research Quality and Chief Data Officer, Institute for Defense Analyses
· Brian Joseph - Deputy Director, Data Analytics, OUSD A&S
· Mark Brunner - President, Public Sector, Primer
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Those interested in participating in the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/.
Platinum Sponsors: Guidehouse, Primer AI, Seerist, Snowflake
Gold Sponsors: ERAI, Qlik,
Networking Sponsor: Dun & Bradstreet
Exhibitors: Clarivate, Exovera, LexisNexis, Pyramid, Sayari, Vertosoft
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org, 201.987.0183
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
Categories