Demand Spring Introduces Managed Services Offering
Provides organizations with a virtual team for campaign development, execution, and optimization.
Boston, MA, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today announced the availability of their Managed Services offering, giving organizations access to Demand Spring experts to help streamline and optimize campaign workflows for improved success.
Demand Spring’s Managed Services will help organizations with the heavy lifting – reducing workload while delivering best-in-class expertise. By partnering with Demand Spring, organizations will benefit from the team’s specialized strategic, digital, and technical skills, experience, and extensive knowledge.
Demand Spring’s managed services specializations include:
> Campaign Development and Management - crafting messaging, designing assets, and offering strategic recommendations that optimize campaign performance to help drive results.
- Marketing Operations - the Demand Spring team will help organizations optimize and streamline their process by continually monitoring data and making refinements; integrating new tools and apps to enhance capabilities and systems; and cleaning and enriching data to enable intelligent segmentation.
- Campaign Execution Support - Demand Spring’s team of industry-certified marketing experts will step in as an extension of corporate teams to provide tactical campaign execution support.
- Campaign Optimization - the team uses a data-driven approach to work with clients to continuously improve their campaigns and help them to achieve their business goals.
“Working with Demand Spring has enabled us to extend our team in order to effectively and efficiently meet our marketing objectives,” said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Marketing with RollWorks. “Having the team support our marketing operations has allowed us the opportunity to restructure and optimize our processes while freeing up our internal team to focus on other priorities.”
“Organizations are strapped for time and resources, and can use all the help they can get when it comes to developing and executing on their marketing campaigns to ensure they are effective,” said Derek Boshkov, Senior Director of Marketing Technology at Demand Spring. “We have heard time and again from our clients how the Demand Spring consultants become an extension of their teams when working together on various initiatives - and we know that with the introduction of our Managed Services program, this collaboration will be stronger and more effective than ever.”
For more information on Demand Spring’s Managed Services, visit https://demandspring.com/managed-services/.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
Contact
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
