Rawson Saunders School Joins New LD Education Association
Rawson Saunders School is a founding school of the Association of LD Schools (ALDS), a new non-profit, private school organization that serves students with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive dysfunction.
Austin, TX, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the month of October and Dyslexia Awareness Month come to a close, Rawson Saunders School is excited to share that it is a founding school of a new education organization focused on collaborating and advocating for students with learning differences.
The Association of LD Schools (ALDS) is a new non-profit, private school organization including over 50 founding schools across the country that serve students with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive dysfunction. The organization is an opportunity for LD schools nationwide to have a formal opportunity to partner together, share resources and support one another to make a positive impact for all students with learning differences.
Rawson Saunders Head of School Laura Steinbach said she’s proud to be a founding member of an organization committed to helping educators all over the world to better meet the needs of dyslexic learners and the teachers who teach them. “We have long needed an association which exclusively serves LD schools, and a formal structure for collaboration with other schools like ours is already game-changing,” Steinbach said.
ALDS is an outgrowth of partnerships formed among LD school leaders at an annual LD Leadership Retreat and a luncheon at the International Dyslexia Association’s annual conference. LD schools are frequently the only specialized school of their kind in their region, so the association will make it easier for schools and educators to find opportunities to connect and grow relationships to support one another and impact more students.
“At ALDS, our goal is clear: to foster an inclusive and empowering environment where schools dedicated to supporting students with learning differences can come together, collaborate, and flourish,” said Cheryl Cook, who recently served as the academic dean at Lawrence School in Ohio and is serving as the Association’s founding Executive Director. “My goal for ALDS is to figure out how we can help LD school leaders and educators connect with each other about their work and efforts to support learners. We are stronger together.”
All founding schools will have the opportunity to help shape the future of the association. ALDS’ founding board members are from the following schools: Spring Valley School (Birmingham, AL), Noble Academy (Greensboro, NC), Landmark School (Beverly, MA), The New Community School (Richmond, VA), Gulliver Prep School (Miami, FL), Westmark School (Los Angeles, CA), Hamlin Robinson School (Seattle, WA), and Windward School (New York City and White Plains, New York).
About ALDS: The Association of LD Schools (ALDS) is a formal community established to connect and support schools that specialize in education of students with learning differences (LD), such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive Dysfunction. As a formal 501c3 non-profit, ALDS will be able to connect the community of LD institutions by dedicating both time and resources to organizing opportunities for interactive collaboration and reaching other schools sharing a common goal. Ultimately, ALDS will advance the movement of reaching more students and change the future of education for students who learn differently. Learn more at: ldschoolds.org.
About Rawson Saunders School: Rawson Saunders School is an academically excellent, fully accredited independent school for students with dyslexia. Rawson Saunders is the only school in central Texas of its kind, and one of just a handful in the country. The school is recognized internationally as a leader in innovative, multisensory teaching methods tailored specifically to the way students with dyslexia learn. Find out more at: rawsonsaunders.org.
The Association of LD Schools (ALDS) is a new non-profit, private school organization including over 50 founding schools across the country that serve students with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive dysfunction. The organization is an opportunity for LD schools nationwide to have a formal opportunity to partner together, share resources and support one another to make a positive impact for all students with learning differences.
Rawson Saunders Head of School Laura Steinbach said she’s proud to be a founding member of an organization committed to helping educators all over the world to better meet the needs of dyslexic learners and the teachers who teach them. “We have long needed an association which exclusively serves LD schools, and a formal structure for collaboration with other schools like ours is already game-changing,” Steinbach said.
ALDS is an outgrowth of partnerships formed among LD school leaders at an annual LD Leadership Retreat and a luncheon at the International Dyslexia Association’s annual conference. LD schools are frequently the only specialized school of their kind in their region, so the association will make it easier for schools and educators to find opportunities to connect and grow relationships to support one another and impact more students.
“At ALDS, our goal is clear: to foster an inclusive and empowering environment where schools dedicated to supporting students with learning differences can come together, collaborate, and flourish,” said Cheryl Cook, who recently served as the academic dean at Lawrence School in Ohio and is serving as the Association’s founding Executive Director. “My goal for ALDS is to figure out how we can help LD school leaders and educators connect with each other about their work and efforts to support learners. We are stronger together.”
All founding schools will have the opportunity to help shape the future of the association. ALDS’ founding board members are from the following schools: Spring Valley School (Birmingham, AL), Noble Academy (Greensboro, NC), Landmark School (Beverly, MA), The New Community School (Richmond, VA), Gulliver Prep School (Miami, FL), Westmark School (Los Angeles, CA), Hamlin Robinson School (Seattle, WA), and Windward School (New York City and White Plains, New York).
About ALDS: The Association of LD Schools (ALDS) is a formal community established to connect and support schools that specialize in education of students with learning differences (LD), such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive Dysfunction. As a formal 501c3 non-profit, ALDS will be able to connect the community of LD institutions by dedicating both time and resources to organizing opportunities for interactive collaboration and reaching other schools sharing a common goal. Ultimately, ALDS will advance the movement of reaching more students and change the future of education for students who learn differently. Learn more at: ldschoolds.org.
About Rawson Saunders School: Rawson Saunders School is an academically excellent, fully accredited independent school for students with dyslexia. Rawson Saunders is the only school in central Texas of its kind, and one of just a handful in the country. The school is recognized internationally as a leader in innovative, multisensory teaching methods tailored specifically to the way students with dyslexia learn. Find out more at: rawsonsaunders.org.
Contact
Rawson Saunders SchoolContact
Laura Steinbach
512-476-8382
www.rawsonsaunders.org
Laura Steinbach
512-476-8382
www.rawsonsaunders.org
Categories