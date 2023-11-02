I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce at North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, are thrilled to present I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce. Directed by Tony award winning stage and television star, Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce.
The show chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time…Lenny Bruce. It explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.
I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce will run Nov. 30, 12/1, 12/2 at 7:30pm and 12/2 & 12/3 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
The show chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time…Lenny Bruce. It explores mature themes, includes strong language and nudity, and is intended for mature audiences.
I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce will run Nov. 30, 12/1, 12/2 at 7:30pm and 12/2 & 12/3 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $49 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories