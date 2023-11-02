The Importance of Being Earnest at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the trivial comedy for serious people, The Importance of Being Earnest as its next student production! This piece by Oscar Wilde is probably the most famous of all comedies. It revolves ridiculously around a case of “manufactured” mistaken identity.
Featured in the cast are (Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Jemi Cisneros, Escondido; Tirzah Cisneros, Escondido; Mia Danieli, Carmel Valley; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Cordelia Rice, Carmel Valley; Ezri Rohatgi, Encinitas; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad).
Performances are November 16 through 19 in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM November 16th & 17th, 2PM and 5:30PM November 18th, and 2PM November 19th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
