Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 National Rural Housing Conference
Washington, DC, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting attended the 2023 National Rural Housing Conference from October 24-27, 2023, in Washington D.C. The theme of this year’s event was Build Rural, which emphasized the collaborative effort, leadership, investment, and planning to build just and equitable communities, provoking action to build and revitalize rural communities by addressing a number of factors based upon community inclusion and justice efforts. Affordable housing, community development, and placemaking stakeholders from local nonprofits, federal agencies, Congress, and state and local governments, as well as other industry leaders, came together for workshops regarding sustainable construction, housing rehabilitation and preservation, and more.
Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin garnered insights from sessions such as:
• Veteran Housing Stakeholder Meeting
• National Summit on Rural Homelessness
• National Rural Housing Coalition Annual Meeting
• Injustice of Place: How the Extremes of Poverty Impacts Housing
• Equitable Policy Making for Rural Affordable Housing
• Pathway to Successful Rural Development: From Needs Assessment to Innovative Solutions
• Rural Housing Futures: A Federal Discussion
• Equity and Disaster Resiliency for Rural Affordable Housing
• Fireside Chat: An Intimate Discussion with Senators Tina Smith & Mike Rounds
It was a true honor to speak with Dr. Kathryn J. Edin about her mission and her newest book The Injustice of Place. It is described as “A powerful, alarming portrayal of how poverty remains entrenched in unfairly forgotten places across America” – Kirkus Reviews.
Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. So far in 2023, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
In the past, Paperwork Consulting has been asked to attend municipality events as a subject matter expert in order to aid the contractors in their region, ensuring they uphold compliance standards. Those interested in featuring Paperwork Consulting or any of its compliance subject matter experts are encouraged to share details on upcoming trade shows or other events by emailing Kastan Martin at kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
