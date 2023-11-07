Freddy Jaramillo’s Newly Released "Adventures with Cali and Odin" is a Lighthearted Tale of Imagination and the Importance of Having Faith
“Adventures with Cali and Odin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Freddy Jaramillo, is a charming narrative that pairs the fun of childhood with key biblical stories in a manner that aids young believers in building a solid foundation for a life of comforting faith.
Auburndale, FL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Adventures with Cali and Odin”: a fun and engaging reading experience for young and old to share. “Adventures with Cali and Odin” is the creation of published author Freddy Jaramillo, a dedicated husband and father from Florida.
Jaramillo shares, “Adventures with Cali and Odin is a faith-based children’s book where kids can relate to fun imaginations by role-playing with their own mommies and daddies at home. This book also teaches children about making good or bad choices as well as learning what forgiveness means. This book encourages children to ask questions about the Bible and for parents to teach their kids about Jesus and salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freddy Jaramillo’s new book will delight young imaginations while opening an opportunity for instilling a love of the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Adventures with Cali and Odin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventures with Cali and Odin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
