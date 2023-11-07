Freddy Jaramillo’s Newly Released "Adventures with Cali and Odin" is a Lighthearted Tale of Imagination and the Importance of Having Faith

“Adventures with Cali and Odin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Freddy Jaramillo, is a charming narrative that pairs the fun of childhood with key biblical stories in a manner that aids young believers in building a solid foundation for a life of comforting faith.