Bruce Wilson’s Newly Released "New Beginnings" is a Poignant Collection of Spiritually Charged Verse
“New Beginnings,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Wilson, is an enjoyable poetic experience that promotes reflection and connection with God and creation.
Sacramento, CA, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “New Beginnings”: a touching selection of poetry from a collection going back over two decades. “New Beginnings” is the creation of published author Bruce Wilson.
Wilson shares, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? (Isaiah 43:19)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wilson’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers enjoy a thoughtful anthology and delicately detailed imagery.
Consumers can purchase “New Beginnings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “New Beginnings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wilson shares, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? (Isaiah 43:19)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wilson’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers enjoy a thoughtful anthology and delicately detailed imagery.
Consumers can purchase “New Beginnings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “New Beginnings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories