Bruce Wilson’s Newly Released "New Beginnings" is a Poignant Collection of Spiritually Charged Verse

Sacramento, CA, November 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “New Beginnings”: a touching selection of poetry from a collection going back over two decades. “New Beginnings” is the creation of published author Bruce Wilson.Wilson shares, “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? (Isaiah 43:19)”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Wilson’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers enjoy a thoughtful anthology and delicately detailed imagery.Consumers can purchase “New Beginnings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “New Beginnings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.