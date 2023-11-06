Mark E. Fultz’s Newly Released “Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?” is an Empowering Resource for Personal Healing and Growth
“Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark E. Fultz, is an articulate discussion of the concept of feeling broken and how to find ways to take steps to find lasting healing.
Cooperstown, PA, November 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?”: a scholarly self-help resource. “Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?” is the creation of published author Mark E. Fultz, an ordained minister who has been in ministry for well over thirty years. The majority of those years have been in Pastoral Ministry. He holds a bachelors in ministerial studies and a Master of Arts in pastoral care and counseling. He married his high school sweetheart, and God has blessed them with three beautiful children, two lovely daughters-in-law, and two precious grandchildren.
Fultz shares, “There are two sides to every coin. There usually are two sides to every story or differing exchange of ideas. Coin of Brokenness tells a story of brokenness, but it also points to the steps to healing. The before and after of brokenness is not always pretty, but there is a choice that will begin the healing process to a new sense of wholeness.
“Brokenness does not need to be a final chapter in your life’s story. It can be the stepping stone to a whole new awareness of God and the power He enables to overcome the components of brokenness that every human being has encountered.
“God wants to rewrite your broken story to a whole new experience of grace. Embrace Him, and He will give you the positive side in place of the negative side to your Coin of Brokenness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark E. Fultz’s new book will challenge readers to break out of damaging cycles and step forward with God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coin of Brokenness: Which Side of Brokenness Are You?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
