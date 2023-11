New Book Release from Fireship Press: “The Greater Good”

Tucson, AZ, November 08, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Jonathan Morrison saves his son’s life with a kitchen knife, but finally realizes he has been in denial about the true cause of his son’s worsening symptoms.When he is contacted by Advanced Genomic Research, their promise of creating a revolutionary new treatment for his son seems too good to be true. And there is a catch.He is faced with an impossible choice, abandon a possible cure for his son, or embrace an ethical compromise that will change him forever.“The Greater Good by Dr. Frank J. Sapienza is a medical thriller must-read. It is a page-turner, and I was hooked from the first chapter. The twists and turns in the flawlessly flowing plotline kept me on the edge of my seat.” - Frank Mutuma for Readers’ FavoriteAbout the AuthorFrank J. Sapienza, a practicing dentist since 1985. The youngest of five children, he began assisting in his father’s dental office at the age of sixteen. He quickly developed in interest in technology in the healthcare setting, writing a dental practice management software package at the age of twenty.Later, he published a computer tutorial for dentists, "Computers in the Dental Office: How to Evaluate, Select and Get the Most Out of Your System." Advances in technology, both in his practice and in the larger healthcare arena, continue to be his main professional passions.Release Date: January 24, 2024Fireship PressP.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.comPages: • Fiction: Medical Thriller / SuspenseTrade paperback: 978-1-61179-422-9 / $21.99eBook: 978-1-61179-423-6 / $8.99Available through booksellers worldwideVisit https://fireshippress.com/Author/dr-frank-j-sapienza/ for more details.