New Book Release from Fireship Press: “The Greater Good”
What would you do to heal your child?
Tucson, AZ, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jonathan Morrison saves his son’s life with a kitchen knife, but finally realizes he has been in denial about the true cause of his son’s worsening symptoms.
When he is contacted by Advanced Genomic Research, their promise of creating a revolutionary new treatment for his son seems too good to be true. And there is a catch.
He is faced with an impossible choice, abandon a possible cure for his son, or embrace an ethical compromise that will change him forever.
“The Greater Good by Dr. Frank J. Sapienza is a medical thriller must-read. It is a page-turner, and I was hooked from the first chapter. The twists and turns in the flawlessly flowing plotline kept me on the edge of my seat.” - Frank Mutuma for Readers’ Favorite
About the Author
Frank J. Sapienza, a practicing dentist since 1985. The youngest of five children, he began assisting in his father’s dental office at the age of sixteen. He quickly developed in interest in technology in the healthcare setting, writing a dental practice management software package at the age of twenty.
Later, he published a computer tutorial for dentists, "Computers in the Dental Office: How to Evaluate, Select and Get the Most Out of Your System." Advances in technology, both in his practice and in the larger healthcare arena, continue to be his main professional passions.
Release Date: January 24, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Pages: • Fiction: Medical Thriller / Suspense
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-422-9 / $21.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-423-6 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/dr-frank-j-sapienza/ for more details.
When he is contacted by Advanced Genomic Research, their promise of creating a revolutionary new treatment for his son seems too good to be true. And there is a catch.
He is faced with an impossible choice, abandon a possible cure for his son, or embrace an ethical compromise that will change him forever.
“The Greater Good by Dr. Frank J. Sapienza is a medical thriller must-read. It is a page-turner, and I was hooked from the first chapter. The twists and turns in the flawlessly flowing plotline kept me on the edge of my seat.” - Frank Mutuma for Readers’ Favorite
About the Author
Frank J. Sapienza, a practicing dentist since 1985. The youngest of five children, he began assisting in his father’s dental office at the age of sixteen. He quickly developed in interest in technology in the healthcare setting, writing a dental practice management software package at the age of twenty.
Later, he published a computer tutorial for dentists, "Computers in the Dental Office: How to Evaluate, Select and Get the Most Out of Your System." Advances in technology, both in his practice and in the larger healthcare arena, continue to be his main professional passions.
Release Date: January 24, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Pages: • Fiction: Medical Thriller / Suspense
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-422-9 / $21.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-423-6 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/dr-frank-j-sapienza/ for more details.
Contact
Fireship PressContact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Categories