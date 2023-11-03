Air-Weigh to Exhibit QuickWeigh® & LoadMaxx On-Board Scale Solutions at the 2023 NASTC Conference in Nashville, Tennessee
Eugene, OR, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the 2023 National Association of Small Trucking Companies Conference, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, from Nov. 2 through Nov. 4.
Known in the trucking industry as the "Best Three Days in Trucking," the conference focuses on leading topics and trends, learning sessions with leading experts, and networking among industry peers.
Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at Booth #4, demonstrating QuickWeigh®. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh® is a digital air pressure PSI gauge out-of-the-box. This ruggedized weighing solution by Air-Weigh is packed with value, easy to install, and aggressively priced. Users can download the QuickWeigh® app and view air pressure and weight data in real-time on most smart devices using iOS and Android.
LoadMaxx is the on-board scale system for dedicated trucks and trailers, providing Steer, Drive, Trailer and GVW. LoadMaxx Plus is optimized for fleets that drop & hook, showing weights such as Steer, Drive, Trailer, GVW and Net Payload in the cab in a single dash display.
Attendees to the 2023 NASTC Conference who visit our team at Booth #4 will be able to discover more about the QuickWeigh® scale, app, and retail packaging options in person. Air-Weigh will also be demonstrating their LoadMaxx on-board scale for air and mechanical suspensions.
For more information, please reach out to our team at 888-459-3444 or visit our website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers a complete vehicle weighing system that will help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
